Roma lose the Europa League

The prank is served, at the end of an endless battle. One by one in regulation time, a great goal from Dybala and an unfortunate own goal from Mancini. Maybe there was even a penalty for Roma, Bounou made two great saves, Rui Patricio none, and to make it clear what a night of witches this was in Budapest, in the last minute of the 120 played, Smalling hit the crossbar, like a condemnation of fate, a glimpse of the black sky . Sevilla won it on penalties, 5-2, seventh Europa League final and seventh victory, the weakest won it, the one who didn’t deserve it won it. But Roma had two faces, one, the one with Dybala, clearly superior to the opponent, and the other, without, almost intimidated, as if he were afraid to reveal himself, and much less brilliant forward. Mourinho finally said the referee looked Spanish. And if one looks at even just the yellow cards, six for Roma, three for Sevilla, and then the rest, the fouls always played to the advantage of the Iberians, that dubious hand foul in the area that hasn’t been called, how can you blame him. But it doesn’t help. She is now gone. It hurts more what the man from Setubal says next, that he doesn’t know if he will stay in the capital any longer. His fans don’t deserve a farewell like this, Roma don’t deserve it.

So his golden sequence stopped. Because two serial winners took to the field on the Budapest stage, arriving at the crossroads of destiny under the sign of the number six. Sevilla are in their seventh final, having won all those before, most recently against Inter Milan in 2020. And José Mourinho is in his sixth European championship, after having always lifted the trophy, two Champions Leagues, two Europa Leagues and a Conference. This time only one will remain on the throne. But Sevilla are not the same team of replicants of the cup up for grabs, there is no more Emery and there is no more Lopetegui, and they have had a troubled season, getting back to eleventh place in La Liga almost 30 points behind Barcelona , after having changed three coaches and struggled to the rear. Mourinho, on the other hand, is always the same, with his «Bible where he notes all his training sessions, his overflowing personality, his jokes, and his way of playing, too. Arrigo Sacchi, someone very different from the Special One, said of him that «he is an extraordinary coach, who has great experience and who would be capable of selling refrigerators in Alaska. His teams pay attention to the point, but have a strong personality and never give up, they have character, grit, a sense of belonging ».

All this was seen in Budapest, even in this sad night. Of course, aesthetes don’t like it too much, and some have likened it to Allegri. With a big difference though, because Mou also takes great care of the offensive phase, which Max instead leaves only to the goodness of the performers and their choices. The truth is that the only one comparable to the Setubal coach is Antonio Conte. That he is also the only one who perhaps would not regret him on the Roma bench. For this final, José has found all his men, with Dybala starting from the first minute. On the other hand, there is a team that doesn’t have much ball possession, which is very dangerous in crosses looking for En-Nesry, and for this reason they often widen their game on Ocampos and Navas. When they raise their center of gravity, however, the Andalusians also leave wide open spaces for the raids of their opponents.

In the first few minutes, despite the forecasts, Rome seems very proactive. In the 5th minute Abraham in the Sevilla area tries a back-heel assist for Dybala, but the Andalusian defense sweeps away the danger. And in the 11th minute Joja, back on the wing, dribbles past an opponent, and Celik draws with a magic that puts in the middle for Spinazzola: strong shot even if central, saves Bounou in a dive. A minute later Rome again: Abraham throws into the area, anticipated by the goalkeeper. Until now, the Giallorossi can easily reach outside to threaten the Sevigli area. On 20′ the first yellow card, shown by referee Taylor to Matic who had spread his elbow too much on Ocampos. Now Sevilla are trying to take the field, but without ever making themselves dangerous. So far the game is blocked, bad enough, but in its mediocrity Mou’s team seems to have something more. In the 30th minute Gudelj intervenes in the area and takes the ball and Abraham’s head: check control for a possible penalty, but the Var says no. Four minutes after the turn: confused action in midfield, Mancini sees Dybala sprint and needs a gold through ball, and the most awaited man of this match is not wrong. Poisonous left, one of his, and ball in the net. The Puskas Arena is a bedlam, it seems to be at the Olimpico, the fog of firecrackers envelops the field. Well deserved benefit. From the outset it was the match wanted by Mourinho, also facilitated by the paucity of this Sevilla, a team with few ideas, so stingy with consistency in this first half, that a 1-0 goal is very little from what we have seen in the field. Shortly after the 40th minute Dybala plays Messi, sows everyone on the wing, enters the area, discards another and delivers a wonderful ball to Pellegrini who stutters and wastes everything by diving dead weight, thus getting the inevitable yellow card. On the other hand it is absolute zero. Yet in the 50th minute, suddenly, a great slap from afar by Rakitic hit the post to the left of Rui Patricio. It would have been a crazy joke. Incredible football. By a few centimetres, some angel from heaven saved Roma a well-deserved advantage.

The second half starts badly for the Giallorossi, who seem to have returned to the field with the sole intention of defending the miserable goal advantage. Sevilla have added Suso and Lamela to their offensive projections and can’t wait for anything else. Closing in behind, Roma let the Andalusians advance to the edge of their area to throw crosses into the scrums in front of Rui Patricio: it’s not like they’ve shown many other game ideas so far, but if you give them these opportunities, sooner or later luck he turns away. And indeed. In the ninth minute, Ocampos arrives almost undisturbed near the flag and throws the ball in the middle. In the big cauldron, Mancini anticipates everyone and slips in Rui Patricio. Own goal and one to one. Hit in the back, Roma return to play, and as soon as they do, you can see the difference. Cross for Smalling at the far post, who heads Bounou. In the 67th minute, great confusion in the Sevilla area, and Abraham two steps from the goalkeeper hits with his right foot, Bounou returns, and Ibanez kicks wide. Unfortunately, Dybala, by far the best on the pitch, can’t take it anymore due to cramps, and Mourinho is forced to replace him with Wijnadium. In the 75th minute thrills for the Roma fans: Ocampos falls in the area on a save by Ibanez, who however also hits the ball. Taylor first awards the penalty, but recalled by the Var he returns to his decision. In the 81st minute the doubt moves to the opposite area, for a touch of the hand on Matic’s cross. Check at check, but no penalty this time too. Then another great opportunity for Roma, with Belotti, caught behind the defense by a free-kick from Pellegrini, who fired a volley forcing Bounou into a miraculous save. The giallorossi, with the exit of Dybala, seem to have really lost a lot. Self Dybala was Roma’s extra man, Wijnadium is absolutely the least. The last minutes of regular time are a pain, because Roma, under the siege of Sevilla, are no longer able to get out and between one cross and another, first En-Nesyri sends it just over the crossbar, then Duso tries, Rui Patricio doesn’t hold back, and after a lot of banging and banging in the end Fernando doesn’t find the goal.

We go to extra time. It’s thirty minutes, indeed at least forty, of real agony, with exhausted players, on one side and the other, who roam the field running foaming at the mouth like horses on the verge of collapse or collapsing to the ground for the cramps. Mourinho is forced to remove Matic, Pellegrini, Celik. Even Smalling can’t take it anymore, but he stoically resists. And in all this time of infinite suffering, only one team came close to scoring, just a second from the end and on the last cross in Sevilla’s scrum, Smalling hit the crossbar. Cursed evening. All that remains is the penalties. But Roma no longer have their penalty takers, Dybala, Pellegrini, Abraham have come out and defending the goal for the Andalusians is the Moroccan hero of the World Cup, a great goalkeeper like Bounou. Almost sealed fate. It’s a joke, and that’s exactly how it goes. And when Montiel misses his decisive shot from the penalty spot, Taylor makes him repeat it, that one doesn’t understand why, but there’s nothing they can do anyway. And Montiel is no longer wrong.