Roma lost the Europa League final against Sevilla

Roma were beaten on penalties by Sevilla in the final of the UEFA Europa League, the second club tournament in European football, played on Wednesday night in Budapest. It had taken the lead in the first half with a goal from Paulo Dybala, but in the second half it had conceded an equalizer with an unfortunate own goal from Gianluca Mancini, who also made one of the two decisive mistakes on penalties: the other was by Roger Ibanez .

It was a balanced and hard-fought final. Between regulation time, extra time and added time, the teams on the field played for a total of 146 minutes. The last penalty, kicked by Argentinian Gonzalo Montiel (the same player who took the decisive penalty in the World Cup final between Argentina and France in December), was scored shortly after midnight, three hours from kick-off.

For Roma, it was the second consecutive European final, after winning the Conference League last year. It was also the second Europa League final in its history, after the one played and lost against Inter in 1991 when the tournament was still called the UEFA Cup. For his coach, José Mourinho, it is also the first defeat suffered in a final of a European tournament: so far he had won five out of five.

For Sevilla it is instead the seventh victory in as many Europa League finals played from 2006 to today. They were already the team with the most wins in the competition and now have four more wins than the other most successful teams (Inter, Liverpool, Juventus and Atletico Madrid, with three wins each). In the last final played before this one, Sevilla had beaten another Italian, Inter.

