Roma-Milan, CM’s report cards: Leão enchants, Loftus-Cheek devastating. Evil Tomori and Smalling, Lukaku tries | A league

Roma-Milan 1-2

Roma

Rui Patricio 5: It’s becoming a heavy tax to pay. Seven minutes pass, he delays his exit, then lies down and collides with Loftus-Cheek. penalty? Maybe not. But the error remains. Then comes the pearl of Leao.

Mancini 5,5: It’s again the least worst of a defense that has lost certainties. He puts his face hard and all his body, but when Theo Hernandez leaves he can only chase after him with his eyes. (79′ Pagano sv)

Smalling 5: Passed August, but still seems to be in flip flops. Delay in the action of the goal sharing with Rui Patricio in the fifth goal conceded. He sees himself again in some closing clips.

Llorente 5: He too, like Smalling, seems like a shadow of the previous one. Not very attentive in closing, distracted in setting up, always late on second balls. Are you sure Ndicka can do worse than him?

Literacy 4: He returns to the starting position and finds himself facing Leao. A pitiless comparison these days. But perhaps in others as well. He goes to the mercy and just has to make the sign of the cross at every incursion of the Portuguese phenomenon. On the goal he stays behind, to admire. (70′ Spinazzola 6: applause at the entrance, then the goal of hope)

Aouar 5.5: Doses of sugar in a bitter midfield for ideas. They are not enough. And when it arrives in the area this time it’s not lethal. However, he seemed the most inspired, and as the law requires, the muscle problem arrives which requires Mou to make the first change and some reflections on his preparation. (31’pt Pellegrini 4,5: enters precarious conditions. He leaves without having given anything to the cause)

Paredes 4,5: At garra we are in good shape, with attempts at verticalisation as well (not always successful, on the contrary). Behind him he doesn’t have Matic’s broad shoulders and this also weighs on what’s left of Smalling. In the second half he is dominated by a Milan that looks like a premier. It looks like the one in Turin. (71′ Bove 5,5: try to hurt, only small scratches come out)

Cristante 5.5: He loses the vocation of shielding the defense trying to dust off his old offensive skills. He doesn’t have the lion’s hair like in Leverkusen, but that’s not what he suffers the most either.

Zalewski 5: Just as in Verona he is the one who seems to start with the greatest desire to go and do badly. Milan immediately put him back to attention and he found himself at the mercy of Pulisic who often skipped him. Clever in kicking, less in conceding crosses.

El Shaarawy 5: He tries to slip away but gets bogged down in the white shirts of a Milan that seems to belong to another category. In the second half he tries with more conviction and finds Maignan’s gloves. (70′ Luke 6: perhaps the former imagined it different. Enter to save the homeland and after less than a minute he nearly scores)

Belotti 5: Lower your head and try to break through by remedying kicks and chests in the face when sometimes it would be better to look up. The crowing of the rooster with Salernitana can hardly be heard today. In the second half he has the merit of having Tomori expelled. Stop.

Mourinho 4,5: Penalty against (doubtful), usual individual error, many players unavailable. But what is frightening is the physical overwhelming power of Milan against a Roma that is accumulating difficulties and injuries. A legitimate question about the preparation must be made. In the second half the match becomes almost humiliating.

Milan

Maignan 6: a couple of interventions from ordinary administration and an unsafe exit in the final that could cost dearly.

Calabria 6,5: plays a lot inside the pitch almost as a midfielder in the ball possession phase. He draws a perfect rainbow for Leão who thanks and bags.

Thiaw 7: perfect and lucid in every intervention. In aerial play it is unsurpassed.

Tomori 5: a deep diagonal in the first half on Belotti saves Giroud’s advantage. He commits two avoidable fouls on Belotti which cost him an expulsion for heavy double yellow. He will miss the derby against Inter.

Hernández 6,5: he always attacks Roma’s lines starting with the ball at his feet. Train.

Loftus-Cheek 7: in the first half he towered in midfield with his extraordinary physical power. An opportunity arises from his acceleration which leads to the penalty when the Englishman is knocked down by Rui Patricio. determining factor. (from 20th St Rabbit 6: unfortunate deviation from Spinazzola’s goal, overall a good performance)

Krunic 7: the Rossoneri balancer. He brings order to midfield without overdoing it, resulting in a tactically sumptuous game.

Reinders 6.5: always on the piece in the setup phase, it covers a lot of the field even in the non-possession phase.

Pulisic 7: only a great save from Rui Patricio denied him the joy of a third consecutive goal. He plays another great game both from a technical and tactical point of view. (from 30th St Chukwueze sv)

Giroud 7: a dream start to the season for the French champion who finds his fourth goal in three games. Glacial from the penalty spot, very hot in fighting for every ball in the service of the team. Commendable. (from 25th St Escape 6: gives his contribution in the most difficult phase for Milan)

Leo 7.5: man of the match. He scores a goal as beautiful as it is heavy in the economy of the match. He knows when to keep the ball and when to look for numerical superiority with his extraordinary one-on-one ability. (from 30th St Okafor s.v)

All. Pioli 7: third consecutive victory for the coach from Emilia. Half a vote down for not changing Tomori at halftime.

