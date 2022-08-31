One-two by the Argentine (18 ‘and 32’) and a header by Ibanez give the three points to Mourinho who, at least for one night, enjoys the lead of the standings alone. Brianzoli still at zero points

When the Dybalamask was aired for the first time on 18 ‘of the first half, the Olimpico suddenly came down. Because that moment there were dreaming of it and everyone was waiting for it a bit. Starting with him, Paulo Dybala, who this time left his mark on a victory (3-0) that launches the lonely Roma in the standings, waiting to know what Naples, Lazio, Atalanta and Turin will do. The final Ibanez embroidery was added to the Dybala brace. Monza? Benino for a quarter of an hour and a little more, then little else. Stroppa will have to think about it. And perhaps society will too.

super paul — Mou changes the outside of the wing giving space to Zalewski and Celik, to then send Kumbulla into the center of the defense, Stroppa instead throws Machin in the middle and confirms the Petagna-Caprari couple in front. For almost twenty minutes he goes at a small trot, also thanks to a crazy humidity. The ball of the game, however, seems to be in the hands of Monza, which never builds anything surprising or dangerous. Sensi and Pessina try to dribble, Marlon is too foul and Birindelli tries to push, but he only succeeds at times. So at 18 ‘the game immediately changes its face, with Dybala’s 40-meter sprint, on Abraham’s spike: one, two, three and four touches in speed, one for every ten meters of running, with a counterbalance left that does not let Di Gregoria escape. The Olimpico comes down, Dybalamask takes care of the rest, broadcast for the first time in Rome. It is the apotheosis, which will find its sublimation shortly after, at 32 ‘, when Paulo replies on the net a save by Di Gregorio on Abraham (who had missed the doubling shortly before). It was the evening that everyone was dreaming of, starting right from the Argentine. Who then begins to give some blows of his and to refine the complicity with Pellegrini, who however at the end of time does not make the most of a beautiful invention of him. In the end, a deserved advantage for the Giallorossi, with Mourinho cursing only the injury to Kumbulla’s left flexor, who after 26 ‘must leave the field (inside Smalling). See also World Swimming Championships, the coach who saved the synchronette Alvarez: "Two minutes out of breath, but she wants to compete tomorrow"

Closes Roger — Stroppa then seeks a little more balance by inserting Molina in the band and moving Carlos Augusto behind in place of a disoriented Brown to say the least. The understanding between Pellegrini and Dybala grows by the minute (at 8 the captain also has the ball of 3-0, but Caldirola saves with a certain blow) and with the flow of the game Abraham finally seems to melt (Caldirola also decisive on of him when everything seemed already done). The 3-0, however, comes thanks to Ibanez, who hits the center of Pellegrini’s perfect corner on 16 ‘. Then the pinwheels of the changes, with the standing ovation for Dybala (inside El Shaarawy), the game that slowly loses its meaning until the moment of Belotti’s debut in the Giallorossi: he arrives at 35 ‘of the second half, with the Olimpico in ecstasy . A minute later Machin touches the goal (crossbar), Belotti is likely to score immediately (good Di Gregorio with his foot), Spinazzola goes very close and with a whisper El Shaarawy gets hurt too (muscle problem). It ends like this, with Roma at the top of the standings and Monza figuring out what to do to immediately raise their heads.

