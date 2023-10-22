Roma Monza result 0-1, goal by El Shaarawy – breaking latest news

by Sports Editorial Staff

Mourinho’s team breaks the deadlock at the Olimpico in the 90th minute after two posts (by Lukaku and Azmoun)

Roma wins their third consecutive victory in the championship (fourth, also counting the Europa League) and momentarily rises to sixth place in the standings with 14 points. Monza remains at 12 points but leaves the Olimpico without regrets, also considering that they played with a numerical inferiority for over a period of time. In the very last stages of the match (which ended shortly after the 100th minute) a spat on the sidelines led to Jos Mourinho’s expulsion: the referee immediately drew the red card in the Portuguese’s direction.

The first half ended 0-0 with Monza who tried to create a lot but without realizing, while Roma’s best opportunities were those of Azmoun and Belotti (the latter stopped by the reflexes of Di Gregorio who saved on the line brings). Furthermore, at the end of the first half (42′) D’ Ambrosio was sent off: foul on Belotti, second yellow card and Monza with ten men.

In the second half Monza restarted strongly despite the numerical inferiority and in the 50th minute Colpani immediately attempted a shot which didn’t get too far beyond the far post. Then it was Birindelli who challenged Rui Patricio with a left-footed shot from the edge of the area. Roma tried to strike again with Aouar, who was blocked by the opposing defense, and then with Lukaku who printed his conclusion on the outside post to the left of Di Gregorio. The Belgian tried again from the heart of the penalty area but found the rebound from Pablo Mar who celebrated as if he had scored a goal. After another hit on the woodwork by Azmoun, in the 90th minute it was El Shaarawy who found the way to the goal; decisive and heavy, the Giallorossi winger thus put his signature on this Giallorossi success, scoring his first goal of the season.

