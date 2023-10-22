Home » Roma Monza result 0-1, goal by El Shaarawy – breaking latest news
Sports

Roma Monza result 0-1, goal by El Shaarawy – breaking latest news

by admin
Roma Monza result 0-1, goal by El Shaarawy – breaking latest news

by Sports Editorial Staff

Mourinho’s team breaks the deadlock at the Olimpico in the 90th minute after two posts (by Lukaku and Azmoun)

Roma wins their third consecutive victory in the championship (fourth, also counting the Europa League) and momentarily rises to sixth place in the standings with 14 points. Monza remains at 12 points but leaves the Olimpico without regrets, also considering that they played with a numerical inferiority for over a period of time. In the very last stages of the match (which ended shortly after the 100th minute) a spat on the sidelines led to Jos Mourinho’s expulsion: the referee immediately drew the red card in the Portuguese’s direction.

The first half ended 0-0 with Monza who tried to create a lot but without realizing, while Roma’s best opportunities were those of Azmoun and Belotti (the latter stopped by the reflexes of Di Gregorio who saved on the line brings). Furthermore, at the end of the first half (42′) D’ Ambrosio was sent off: foul on Belotti, second yellow card and Monza with ten men.

In the second half Monza restarted strongly despite the numerical inferiority and in the 50th minute Colpani immediately attempted a shot which didn’t get too far beyond the far post. Then it was Birindelli who challenged Rui Patricio with a left-footed shot from the edge of the area. Roma tried to strike again with Aouar, who was blocked by the opposing defense, and then with Lukaku who printed his conclusion on the outside post to the left of Di Gregorio. The Belgian tried again from the heart of the penalty area but found the rebound from Pablo Mar who celebrated as if he had scored a goal. After another hit on the woodwork by Azmoun, in the 90th minute it was El Shaarawy who found the way to the goal; decisive and heavy, the Giallorossi winger thus put his signature on this Giallorossi success, scoring his first goal of the season.

See also  Brescia gets reassembled by Crotone today awaits the response from Pisa and Ascoli Frosinone one-two deadly in Como

October 22, 2023 (modified October 22, 2023 | 3:16 pm)

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

You may also like

Improving the Barrier-Free Environment for the 4th Asian...

There were 52,000 free spectators at the second...

2023 NFL Week 7 odds, predictions: Picks, lines,...

Inter Milan Defeats Turin 3-0 to Take Temporary...

Bundesliga: The race for the top six is...

Moto GP | Unanimity among the pilots after...

Exciting Showdown at Stamford Bridge: Arsenal and Chelsea...

In Toulouse, the Reims captains will be there

Transforming Hangzhou’s Barrier-Free Environment: A Step Towards Inclusivity...

Les Templiers, the oldest trail in France, is...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy