Rome, 7 August 2022 – Con Eldor Shomurodov on the starting foot, the Roma can finally unlock the deal for Andrea Belotti the latest big request for Jose Mourinho for this market. The Giallorossi aim to complete the attack before the start of the championship and the first days of next week will be decisive to understand what the future of Gallo will be, more than ever determined to land in the capital.

Waiting for the white smoke

The Roma segue Belotti from the end of last season: the Giallorossi were among the first teams to set their sights on the free striker, but also approached to other teams in the Italian league. Eventually the competition was halved and the will of the player, determined to work with, weighed so much Mourinho in the next years. That’s why the Rooster refused offers from abroad, not least that of Wolverhampton who wanted to take it in Premier League . With the release of Shomurodov the deal should materialize soon and a new meeting is expected at the beginning of next week: many are already waiting for the white smoke.

Final details

The player is training alone in Sicily, waiting to find a new team, but has already made known his appreciation for the Roma . And on the other hand, the Giallorossi too would like to focus on him to give new strength to the attack with a good level graft, capable of giving a little breathing space to Tammy Abraham . Belotti he already has an agreement in principle with the Giallorossi, but the final details will have to be filed: a two-year contract worth 3 million euros per season is envisaged for the Gallo, already approved by the player.

