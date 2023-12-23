Home » Roma-Napoli 2-0: video, gol e highlights
Roma-Napoli 2-0: video, gol e highlights

Roma-Napoli 2-0: video, gol e highlights

Roma wins a very precious victory, beats Napoli 2-0 at the Olimpico and overtakes them in the standings. Mourinho’s team plays better in the first half and doesn’t take advantage of two great chances with Bove. In the second half, Napoli started well but Politano’s red card complicated things. Pellegrini enters and scores. Despite the numerical inferiority, Napoli tries but then Osimhen collects the second yellow card. Lukaku closes it in injury time

