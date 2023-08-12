Home » Roma-Partizani Tirana, the official formations: Absent Dybala
Sports

Roma-Partizani Tirana, the official formations: Absent Dybala

by admin
Roma-Partizani Tirana, the official formations: Absent Dybala

Last pre-season friendly for Mourinho’s team, who returns to Tirana one year and three months after winning the Conference League to challenge Partizani. Absent Matic, who will go to Rennes, and Dybala, who has been rested to continue his recovery in view of the start of the championship. Up front with Belotti is El Shaarawy, in the middle of the Pagano and not Cristante field: we see all the official formation. The match LIVE on Sky Sport Summer at 20

PARTIZANI-ROME: THE LATEST FROM ANGELO MANGIANTE

See also  Football: Fiorentina wins 2-1 in a friendly against Nice - Calcio

You may also like

Tony Parker enters the NBA Hall of Fame

Negative calorie foods: eating them you burn more...

Střešovice floorball players will not defend their triumph...

Coppa Italia, the results of the first round:...

Doubles Ronaldo wins first title with al-Nassr

CR7 brace, Al Nassr wins the Champions of...

Cittadella and Parma in round of 32 –...

England beat Colombia to advance to semi-finals

England shows resolve vs. Colombia, will meet Australia...

Marseille started the league with a win –...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy