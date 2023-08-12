Roma-Partizani Tirana, the official formations: Absent Dybala

Last pre-season friendly for Mourinho’s team, who returns to Tirana one year and three months after winning the Conference League to challenge Partizani. Absent Matic, who will go to Rennes, and Dybala, who has been rested to continue his recovery in view of the start of the championship. Up front with Belotti is El Shaarawy, in the middle of the Pagano and not Cristante field: we see all the official formation. The match LIVE on Sky Sport Summer at 20

PARTIZANI-ROME: THE LATEST FROM ANGELO MANGIANTE

