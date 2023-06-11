Roma Spezia 2-1: video, goals and highlights

A penalty by Paulo Dybala in the 90th minute gives Roma qualification for the Europa League for the second year in a row: sixth place in an armored position despite Juventus’ victory. At the Olimpico, Nikolaou’s opening goal was an icy shower, but the Giallorossi reacted and equalized with a cross from Zalewski. In the second half Dybala and Zurkowski came close to an encore, but it was a foul by Amian on El Sharaawy that decided. Red for the defender and victory for Roma after a very long recovery. Salvation playoff for Spezia

Penalties take away, penalties give. After the defeat in the Europa League final against Sevilla, Roma celebrates qualifying for the competition for the second year in a row with the comeback success against Spezia. A penalty from Dybala in the 90th minute secures sixth place ahead of Juventus.

Spezia hits the Olimpico cold after only six minutes: on the development of a free kick from the trocar, Bourabia collects a rebound and kicks on goal. His shot becomes an assist for the Nikolaou’s winning header. However, Roma reacted and only the crossbar prevented El Sharaawy from an immediate draw. The Giallorossi push and the guests relieve the pressure only by earning a few free kicks. The crosses, however, are the privileged weapon of the landlords, who equalize in the 43rd minute: Zalewski brushes from the left for the insertion in the area of ​​Bove, who heads but does not hit. The draw belongs to the Pole, in second place in the league.

In the second half, with the news of Juve’s lead in Udine, Roma were bound to win. Dybala with a magic close to the advantage, but the strangled left foot touches the post. But whoever comes close to the coup is Zurkowski, who splits a stone’s throw from goal wastes Nzola’s personal action. After the news of Verona’s equalizer at San Siro, the match gets nervous: Dybala asks in vain for a penalty for a foul by Reca and Abraham is forced out with an injury knee a few minutes after entering the field. This time, however, penalties smiled at the Giallorossi: after two saves by Zoet, a foul by Amian on El Sharaawy causes the defender to be sent off for double yellow and a perfect execution by Dybala. After a recovery that lasted almost an extra time, the yellow and red people celebrate four days after the bitterness of Budapest. Spezia consoles itself with Milan’s victory over Verona and now will face the gialloblù in the play-off for salvation.