Roma-Udinese: the friend who never turns his back on you

Sunday postponement for Roma back from the narrow defeat (1-0) suffered at the hands of Feyenoord in the first leg of the Quarter Finals of the Europa League. Udinese were the hosts, who knocked the Giallorossi down in the first leg with a sumptuous 4-0.

The day opens with a banner with which i supporter Friulians honor the historic Fedayn wall. A certificate of esteem – which obviously falls after the well-known events of Roma-Empoli – which once again puts on paper the relationship of deep and loyal friendship that has now linked the black and white ultras to the Roman ones for several years. A fan base, that of Udinese, which despite its logistical difficulties, despite the often and willingly small numbers and despite having never been on the crest of the wave as regards mythomania and self-referentiality, has always proved to be of a certain thickness. Underestimated and mistreated by someone, but always a harbinger of respectable ultras principles. Towards friends and towards historical enemies.

Speaking of numbers: considering the evening shift and working Monday practically upon us, the approximately two hundred ultras from Udinese don’t disfigure at all. Helped by a megaphone, a drum, some flags and various flags, they cheer the team on relentlessly, despite the pitch giving them back a merciless 3-0 in favor of Roma. Symptom of how the away format North still has a respectable cultural baggage in terms of supporters and, with a supportable presence, manages to implement it on time.

On the Romanist front, the South displays a banner of support for Lorenzo Pellegrini, after the criticisms rained down following the performance in Rotterdam, while Coca Cola, the historic CUCS scorer who died a few years ago, is commemorated in Distinti during the interval. Contextually to this some historical choirs of the Commando will return to echo within the walls of the Olimpico.

Curva Sud which delights in a discreet cheering performance, with peaks following the goals and the victory now won. The group that for some years has occupied the north wall next to the away sector is always very active, often managing to shake up a historically more “tranquil” sector. Where, moreover, a discreet – and spontaneous – movement of young people has also recently formed in the lower part. An enthusiasm that since after Covid has clearly revived the Olimpico environment even outside the curve, with the apex that is probably reached in the now popular and bloody Tribuna Tevere, where the mingling of old benders and exuberant fans produces Sunday a respectable environment.

Final chants all in an anti-Feyenoord key, in view of the return match against the Dutch. Last certificates of esteem with the guests who repeatedly sing chants against Lazio, obviously winning the sympathy of the home fans.

Simone Meloni

Thanks to the website www.asromaultras.org for the last three photos