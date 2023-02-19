Jose Mourinho he doesn’t tell them. After the painful victory against Verona, which came with the first Italian goal by Solbakkenthe Portuguese coach defends the team and his work for what he has done so far: “In the end, I brought everyone together in midfield and congratulated them, because everyone who was there won. There was a team spirit and of fantastic sacrifice, playing well against a team with a particular style of play like Verona”.

“People don’t give credit to this team”

The defense of his players also includes some criticism of the Giallorossi crowd: “A deserved victory, five or six players had played in Austria, Karsdorp and Spinazzola they hadn’t played for a long time, Bove played in the plastic fields until last year, for Belotti only clips, Solbakken is getting to know the team tactically, Zalewski play in all possible roles, El Shaarawy he is at the maximum of his physical possibilities. People don’t give the team everything it deserves. Belotti deserved the goal for the match he made, but I can’t be happier than that for the group. People should give these guys more credit for what they are doing in these conditions. And if they don’t understand them, there are problems.”