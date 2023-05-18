Roma will play in the Europa League final

Roma drew 0-0 against Bayer Leverkusen in the semi-final second leg of the UEFA Europa League and also thanks to the 1-0 victory obtained in the first leg they qualified for the final of the tournament: they will play it on Wednesday 31 May at the Puskás Arena in Budapest against Sevilla, who eliminated Juventus in the other semi-final.

🐺 Roma are into the #UELfinal ⏱️ Sevilla and Juventus head to extra time#UEL — UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) May 18, 2023

For Roma it will be the second European final in a row after the Conference League won last year, which also came after more than thirty years passed without playing one. Both have been reached since the coaching José Mourinho, so that on 31 May will be the ninth European final in his career: so far he has won five (at least one in every existing competition).

The last Italian team to win the Europa League — European football’s second club competition — is Parma, who won it in 1999 when it was still called the UEFA Cup. Since then, only one other Italian has reached the final, Inter Milan, who lost it three years ago against Sevilla, the team that holds the record for victories in the competition: six out of as many finals played from 2006 to 2020.