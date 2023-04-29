Roma won the Serie A of women’s football

Women’s Roma beat Fiorentina 2-1 on the fourth to last day of the Serie A football championship and thanks to this result they are mathematically champions of Italy. The goals of the match, played at the Tre Fontane stadium in the EUR district, were scored by Giada Greggi and Elisa Bartoli. For Roma, established in 2018, it is the first Scudetto ever and it has come to the end of its best season ever.

The team, coached by Alessandro Spugna and made up of various players from the Italian national team (above all Bartoli, Manuela Giugliano, Elena Linari and Valentina Giacinti) finished the regular season in first place with 8 points more than Juventus. In the Scudetto playoffs – a novelty introduced this season – he had further increased his advantage by winning the recent direct clash with Juventus.

This season – the first of a women’s professional league in Italy – Roma also made their debut in the Champions League, where they were the only Italians to progress through the group stage. On the occasion of the quarter-finals against Barcelona he then played his first match at the Stadio Olimpico, setting a new record for women’s football in Italy.