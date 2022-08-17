Meeting this afternoon in Milan between the Roma management and Nicolò Zaniolo’s agent, Claudio Vigorelli. The club has not yet received the maxi-offers that could have removed Zaniolo from the Olimpico. So he is trying to lay the foundations for the renewal (hypothesis 2027).

Meanwhile, it seems increasingly certain that for this market session the player will not move from the capital and in September the two sides will meet again to plan future common strategies. And maybe be able to define the terms of the contract extension.