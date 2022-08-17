Home Sports Roma-Zaniolo, meeting: Nicolò remains yellow and red. And in September there will be talk of renewal
Roma-Zaniolo, meeting: Nicolò remains yellow and red. And in September there will be talk of renewal

Roma-Zaniolo, meeting: Nicolò remains yellow and red. And in September there will be talk of renewal

Summit in Milan between the prosecutor Vigorelli and the company: no maxi offer for the idol of the South, at the end of the market the parties will meet again to discuss in detail the extension of the contract

Meeting this afternoon in Milan between the Roma management and Nicolò Zaniolo’s agent, Claudio Vigorelli. The club has not yet received the maxi-offers that could have removed Zaniolo from the Olimpico. So he is trying to lay the foundations for the renewal (hypothesis 2027).

Meanwhile, it seems increasingly certain that for this market session the player will not move from the capital and in September the two sides will meet again to plan future common strategies. And maybe be able to define the terms of the contract extension.

August 17 – 18:39

