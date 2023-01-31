Now it’s open war between Rome and Nicoló Zaniolo. In fact, today the footballer left the capital to reach La Spezia: a decision which, combined with the refusal to wear the Roma shirt, sent the club’s owners into a rage. In fact, the Friedkins have decided to exclude Zaniolo from the Giallorossi technical project. Any disciplinary sanctions will be established later but, from today on, the number 22 can no longer be considered an element of José Mourinho’s squad.

No negotiations

—

In today’s afternoon, even the last chances of finding a new club for the player by the end of the transfer market have definitely vanished. News that stiffened Trigoria’s top management, who now seem willing to keep the attacker grounded indefinitely. Until the player’s agent brings Fulvio Bernardini an offer capable of equalizing Bournemouth’s – 30 million plus bonuses – Zaniolo will not move from Rome. Even at the cost of reaching the expiry of the contract (June 2024). An extreme decision, triggered by indignation at the attitude of the class of ’99, ready to do anything to leave the club that more than any other has bet on him. In addition to a business problem, therefore, the Zaniolo case has become a matter of principle for the Texan property. That he’s not going to back down an inch. So the next few months, for the player, promise to be tougher than ever.