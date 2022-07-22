Home Sports Romagnoli and Ventrice at Athletic Pavia Guasconi signs with Apos Stradella
Romagnoli and Ventrice at Athletic Pavia Guasconi signs with Apos Stradella

PAVIA

In the first category, Athletic Pavia, which acquired the Alagna sports rights by incorporation, hires the attacker from the lomellini Stefano Ventrice and the department colleague Tommaso Romagnoliwho leaves Albuzzano, while the expert arrives in defense Ivan DeSimon, already at Lungavilla. Movements in attack also at Casorate, always in the First category, where he comes from the Milanese Academy, Sylla Daouda. Among the most active teams on the market there is always the Siziano Lanterna who has included the defender in defense Simone Sabbadintaken from the Casorate.

Three new signings in the second category at the Vallone: ​​the defender from the Eaglets Alessandro Meo (2000), from the Sancataldese nursery (Sicilian D series) Marco Vecchio e Edward Mafrin from Castellazzo (Piedmontese excellence).

In promotion, Ilario Zannino leaves the role of sports director of Bressana: «Due to work commitments, I was no longer able to follow the team for the time that a reality like this deserves. I’m from Bressana, and the idea of ​​working for the team from my country is something special. In these 8 years in management, between the vice president and the director, I have built beautiful human relationships that will remain. We also got a lot of satisfaction from the results. I will continue to watch the games, and maybe I will return to football with a lighter commitment, I do not deny that I have already received some calls ”, explains Zannino. The president Luigi Greco, however, leaves the doors open to the outgoing director: «We respect Ilario’s choice, linked to work reasons. If he changes his mind, Bressana will always be his home, he can enter without knocking. For now there is no expectation of finding a new ds, in case we will think about it later ».

In the second category, the Apos Stradella inserts the exterior in pink Davide Guasconicoming from Broni and with past in OltrepoVoghera in Serie D. –

