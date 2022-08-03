Home Sports Romagnoli: I’m going the opposite way to Nesta, Sarri’s tactics are more suitable for me_Lazio_Milan_Pioli
Romagnoli: I’m going the opposite way to Nesta, Sarri’s tactics are more suitable for me_Lazio_Milan_Pioli

Original title: Romagnoli: I took the opposite route to Nesta, Sarri’s tactics are more suitable for me

Live it on August 4th. Former Milan player Romagnoli officially joined Lazio not long ago, and he also responded to related topics at the new aid meeting.

– to join Lazio

I have always hoped to come here, and both sides have a strong intention to cooperate. I would like to thank the coach and the president for giving me this opportunity, the family has always supported me and they are very happy about it. I may still need to recover, but I already feel better.

-Sarri and Pioli

Sarri’s tactics are more varied and suit me better, which I personally prefer. Pioli would emphasize more one-on-one. Our current squad is to qualify for the Champions League, and I also think our strength is very strong. I hope to get more appearances this season than before, but the most important thing is the team’s goals.

– Nesta joins Milan from Lazio

Comparing Nesta to me is inappropriate. But for me, being able to join Lazio has really mixed feelings. I’ve met Nesta before, but haven’t spoken to him recently. I’ve gone the opposite way to him, but it’s also a big step in my life and I’ve always dreamed of doing something for this club.

– Mikhailovich

He is a great coach, he has benefited me a lot during both Samp and Milan and I will always be grateful for his promotion.

