Romain Ntamack: “The first time I cry after a match”

“How does it feel to score this decisive try for the Brennus at the very end of the match?

I’m lucky to score this last try but if I didn’t have the collective that I have next to me, the guys who make me raise my head after my little bullshit, when I miss the penalty touch, I think that I couldn’t have gone between the posts. I’m lucky to have extraordinary guys next to me who believed in it until the end, who believed in it more than me, it’s also thanks to them that we manage to score the last try and that ‘we can jump into each other’s arms at the final whistle. We are super happy, we deserved it. The Rochelais deserved it too, there is nothing to say about it, but a final is played until the end.