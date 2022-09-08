Home Sports Roman cue Puka that grit De Toni rests
Sports

by admin
6 TONY’S At the limit of the no vote. Just neutralize a free-kick from Pappalardo in the first half.

5,5 GALIMBERTI Central role adapted to full-back. Some awkwardness, but it grows with the passing of the minutes.

6 BACALONI He takes care of the little work in the defensive phase, and makes himself dangerous in the opponent’s area with an aerial deadlift.

6,5 FORM Tough test, with always correct times in advances and precise readings.

6 ANDRINI A few mistakes too many in support. In the second half, he steadily raises his range and becomes an added striker. He procures the expulsion of Cammarano.

5,5 NOIA It goes too intermittently, giving the feeling of not being physically on top yet. He tries to impose his size on an inactive ball, but only goes close to the target.

6 LANZI He is a 2004 guy with good qualities, but he still doesn’t have the personality to take the lead in the game. Often Voghe bypasses the midfield, with long direct balls on the tips.

5,5 SELMI The quantity is certainly not lacking. He runs and participates in the two phases, but often makes a mistake in the choice close to the opponent’s area.

5 BUSCAGLIA He starts with a shot from twenty meters, which passes close to the pole. Then he doesn’t always manage to find spaces and times to make an impact.

5 ROMANO He also lacks brilliance. He never finds the paw to deceive the defenders. He kicks high at the invitation of Noia in the second half.

5,5 BAHIROV The soul is damned in search of useful spaces and balls. However, he does not find the decisive play.

5,5 FRANCHINI He has the best chance of the race on the right, but he spoils it. Then he tries to sew the game.

5,5 ANDRIOLO He enters with the idea of ​​adding vitality and sprint to the Voghe attack, but does not leave his mark.

