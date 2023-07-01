Roman Reigns returns on the eve of The Bloodline Civil War at WWE Money in the Bank

Jimmy and Jey Uso officially separated themselves from The Bloodline when they took out Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa in a series of Superkicks heard ’round the world on the June 16 episode of SmackDown. Now, with the lines clearly drawn and a showdown pitting Reigns & Solo against Jimmy & Jey at WWE Money in the Bank, the Civil War continues on SmackDown with the return of The Head of the Table. Roman Reigns gave the Usos’ one last chance to join forces but the brothers stood united against the Tribal Chief and ignited the Civil War.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

