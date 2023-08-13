Romania – Czech Republic 0:3, Volleyball players returned defeat to Romanians in preparation for the European Championship

The first duel did not go well for the Czechs. The opponents helped with 26 bad serves and mainly because of these errors they fell behind throughout the duel. “The home team defended well, they provoked our attacks. In the second set, we did not take a significant lead. In the third, on the contrary, we lost from the beginning, but our serve did not go well and we did not manage to turn the game around,” recorder Jakub Janouch told the association’s website.

The Czech representatives played the rematch almost without substitutions and clearly had the upper hand. They scored nine points only with a block, they also dominated the attack and made Friday’s performance forgettable. “Compared to yesterday, we improved our serving, in general our game was more stable. We didn’t make unnecessary mistakes and we dominated the whole match,” assessed blocker Petr Špulák.

The volleyball players have two more preparatory matches scheduled for August 23 and 24 in Belgrade against Serbia, and on August 31 they will play the European Championship. Their group is hosted by Skopje.

Preliminary match of volleyball players in Brasov: Romania – Czech Republic 0:3 (-9, -20, -20), additional set 25:21 Czech team and points: Vašina 11, Špulák 8, Hadrava 20, Galabov 9, Polák 8, Janouch, libero Moník – Serb, Šotola 1. Coach: Novák.

