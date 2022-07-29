Original title: Romano: Cucurella has submitted a transfer application to Brighton, Guardiola recommends left-back

According to previous British media reports, Manchester United hope to sign Brighton’s Spanish left-back, a player recommended by Guardiola and regarded as Zinchenko’s replacement. However, Manchester City’s £40 million offer still could not convince Brighton to let go, and Brighton asked for a transfer fee of £50 million, but Cucurella’s turnaround price was only 28 million euros. The player is eager to join Manchester City, eager to Playing under Guardiola.

According to a follow-up report from Romano, Cucurella has applied for a transfer to Brighton on Friday afternoon local time. At present, Manchester City and Brighton have not reached an agreement on Cucurella’s transfer fee. Negotiations are tough, but the two clubs are still in the process. At present, there is still a price difference of about 10 million pounds between the two sides, but it is expected that the two sides will make a final decision soon, and Manchester City is still relatively happy to buy and sell.

The 23-year-old Cucurella came from the La Masia youth academy, so it fits Guardiola's passing tactics very well. The player is 1.75 meters tall and can play anywhere on the left. Dayton played 39 games, scoring 1 goal and 2 assists.

