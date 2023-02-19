Every four years, with the Olympic summers filling newspapers and celebrations, some athlete appears who passes from semi-anonymity to glory. A matter of minutes: of more or less perfect performances that are worth medals at the Games and entry into the restricted category of sportsmen who have made it. It usually happens in minor disciplines, so defined because of the unbearable habit of weighing the importance of a sport based on the following of the public. But so be it. That’s not the point. The fact is that from being nobody, you become a God. For a few days. And take advantage of the media limelight. And you think back to all the sacrifices you made. And the thanks begin. Pay attention: the first thank you is usually for “my teacher, the one who believed in me and pushed me to continue despite the difficulties”. Behold: the first teachers, those who teach sports, who raise men and women to make them champions. We want to tell them like this: understand their way of understanding the competition, discover their methods, know their anecdotes, know who they learned from. There will be well-known and lesser-known masters, expressions of disciplines with a large or small following. The only common denominator: they are the sport they teach and have helped to improve. (Pi.Gi.Ci.)

“Let’s not call ourselves ‘she’, ‘you’ belongs to the Roman culture: when I worked for the Juventus in the old headquarters in Piazzetta Crimea, I also called ‘tu’ to Umberto Agnelli”. A long career as a coach in Serie C throughout the seventies and eighties, before becoming coach of Indonesia and Mali. Romano Mattè he also traveled the world as an observer. He is an Isef graduate, today a 84 years old accomplished, still collaborates with the University of Verona. “I did four years of Medicine, but then I dropped out because I I can’t bear the pain and so I could not in the practical part. Before that I had attended classical high school, so I switched to Isef”.

Who was his teacher, that is… your teacher?

“Walter Bragagnolo, rector and founder of Motor Sciences in Verona, was a revolutionary. He taught me that not only the legs but also the brain should be trained through joyful competitions. It’s quality that generates quantity: an hour and a quarter of training done right is enough. Training doesn’t have to be the same for everyone, but specific to roles. Unlike what was then the Soviet methodology, whose secret was in any case doping”.

What is this way of training called?

“Neuronal-situational. I experienced it firsthand with Teramo in the 1989-90 season, but even before that I was suggesting athletic training to Serie A coaches. The Teramo captain initially asked me what bullshit I had them do it and instead the players in the competition become children. Bragagnolo passed away three years ago, I have been very close to him lately because I owed him a debt of love and gratitude”.

Do you think you have pupils?

“I tried to sow. But today in Serie A they use the wrong methodologies, if it is true that there are twice as many injuries as in the Premier League. The man’s body has rules, for example if the thigh flexor skips it means that there is no balance. Today I like Juric, who travels on my line but doesn’t believe in post-race exhaust. For the Veronese school, however, it is essential to do fifteen minutes of slow running and stretching after the game”.

Have you ever been close to a Serie A team?

“Paolo Mantovani had promised me to be the coach of Sampdoria with Eriksson. But then the president told me that for the first time he would have broken a promise, he had made an economic agreement in Indonesia, where they wanted to grow in football. He made me work with them. We participated with the national youth team in the Italian Primavera championship without ranking. We were playing in Sestri Levante and the first time I saw those guys, I felt like crying. But after two months we massacred everyone and we finished third ”.

Then you moved to Indonesia.

“I coached what is now United Jakarta, just lacked the math to win the championship and they moved me to the senior national team. In four years I have toured all the islands, from New Guinea to Borneo. We were the revelation of the Asian Games. The Japanese federation gave me a pre-contract, but I returned to Italy due to family problems. Juventus then called me to be an observer and I spent two years on a plane traveling around the world a second time”.

Were you able to stop?

“I said to Moggi: Luciano, I’ll stop here. I can’t keep up with this pace anymore. He asked me for one last pleasure, that of going to Africa to create a sort of college in Mali to grow talent in the area without eradicating it. I go for forty days to Mali, also giving lessons to local coaches. I go back to Italy and they call me back to Africa to be coach of the Malian national team. After five victories in a row, I’ve been there for almost two years now, they replace me with a Frenchman for a sponsor issue. I’ve always eaten shit with dignity. A terrorist group wanted to plant a bomb for me. No, no, no, no! In the last press conference I said: thank you all for the experience you gave me. May Allah forgive you.”

You have also coached footballers who were unemployed in the summer for years.

“I did about fifteen rallies. I tried to help everyone find a team, putting an incredible number of friendlies on the calendar. I taught them that from a negative situation you can always start again in a positive way. Make up for time with your family, see who really loves you and leave. Many of them are still grateful to me and don’t forget to wish me Christmas wishes”.

Cover photo: UC Sampdoria