Home » Romano: Messi returned to Barcelona and some players did not want to reunite! _International Football_Sina Competitive Storm_Sina.com
Sports

Romano: Messi returned to Barcelona and some players did not want to reunite! _International Football_Sina Competitive Storm_Sina.com

by admin
Romano: Messi returned to Barcelona and some players did not want to reunite! _International Football_Sina Competitive Storm_Sina.com
Romano: Messi’s return to Barcelona divided

Romano: Messi will leave at the end of the season. There is no doubt. The Athletic also published an article analyzing the possibility of Messi going to Barcelona, ​​Saudi Arabia, Miami International, and staying in Paris. divided opinions. Although some important players are currently happy to have the opportunity to work with Messi again, there are also some players who are reluctant to “reunite”. This is Barcelona and anything can happen.

Moreover, La Liga has asked Barcelona to control their salary expenditure at 200 million euros in the 2023-2024 season. At present, Barcelona has exceeded the salary expenditure limit set by La Liga for them. Like other clubs in similar situations, Barcelona needs to submit a A financial feasibility plan outlining the steps they will follow to balance the team’s finances for the next two seasons.

(Tong Heng)

See also  Qatar World Cup: in the round of 16 Neymar, Mbappé, Kane, CR7, Messi and Lewa

You may also like

Reading relegated: Huddersfield win sends Royals down to...

Caravaggio Spalletti: Naples’ title win as a masterpiece

Udinese 1-1 Napoli: Southern Italian team wins Serie...

A title for the south of the world

Luka Doncic will pay for the funeral of...

Marathon Training: I’m 51 and I want to...

Uruguayan idea for the midfield, Roma aim for...

Eintracht Frankfurt in the DFB Cup final: Glasner...

«Bye mom, see you in two days»- Corriere...

Volleyball Bundesliga: Second final game: Friedrichshafen without a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy