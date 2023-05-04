Romano: Messi returned to Barcelona and some players did not want to reunite! _International Football_Sina Competitive Storm_Sina.com

Romano: Messi’s return to Barcelona divided

Romano: Messi will leave at the end of the season. There is no doubt. The Athletic also published an article analyzing the possibility of Messi going to Barcelona, ​​Saudi Arabia, Miami International, and staying in Paris. divided opinions. Although some important players are currently happy to have the opportunity to work with Messi again, there are also some players who are reluctant to “reunite”. This is Barcelona and anything can happen.

Moreover, La Liga has asked Barcelona to control their salary expenditure at 200 million euros in the 2023-2024 season. At present, Barcelona has exceeded the salary expenditure limit set by La Liga for them. Like other clubs in similar situations, Barcelona needs to submit a A financial feasibility plan outlining the steps they will follow to balance the team’s finances for the next two seasons.

(Tong Heng)