Original title: Romano: The two Premier League big6s compete for Dumfries transfer fee of about 35 million euros

Modern football is a golden dollar sport. Clubs without money can only survive by selling people. Inter Milan is such a club. Every summer window, they cash out a main player in exchange for funds.

According to the latest report from Italian transfer expert Romano, Manchester United and Chelsea plan to sign Inter Milan’s Dutch right-wing defender Dumfries in this summer window, with a transfer fee of about 35 million euros.

It is reported that Dumfries left Serie A for the summer window and moved to the Premier League. He has changed his agent. All this is to seek a transfer. Two of the Premier League’s big6 teams will compete for Dumfries. They are Manchester United and Chelsea. Manchester United coach Ten Hag and Dumfries are compatriots in the Netherlands. They know each other very well and communicate easily. Ten Hag hopes that Manchester United will strengthen their offensive strength on the right. For Chelsea, because James has a bit of vitreous physique, Porter hopes to sign Dumfries to deal with multi-line operations.

It is reported that Romano said that Inter Milan intends to cash out Dumfries, and the transfer fee will be about 35 million euros. Manchester United and Chelsea can both meet Inter Milan’s asking price.

The 26-year-old Dumfries is 1.88 meters tall and a right-footed player. He mainly plays the right wing back position and can also play right back or right midfielder.Dumfries has a contract with Inter Milan until 2025, and the current value of the player is28 million euros. So far this season,Dumfries played a total of 33 games for Inter Milan in all competitions, scoring 2 goals and 3 assists。Return to Sohu to see more

Editor: