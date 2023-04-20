Romano:Chelsea’s first choice for coaching is not Enrique but the coach who has won eight consecutive Champions League games this season – yqqlm

Original title: Romano: Chelsea’s first choice for coaching is not Enrique but the coach who has won eight consecutive Champions League games this season

The quarter-finals of the Champions League have all been over. Chelsea was double-killed by Real Madrid. After Lampard took office, the Blues suffered a four-game losing streak in all competitions. This proves that Lampard, who has been dismissed from Everton this season, is a rookie coach , Burleigh is really in a hurry to go to the doctor, Chelsea needs to hurry up and determine the new candidate for next season.

Lampard suffered a four-game losing streak at Chelsea, and former Chelsea coach Hull also encountered difficulties in coaching Bayern! After Tuchel replaced Nagelsmann, the 6 games in all competitions were 2 wins, 2 draws and 2 losses. Among them, the German Cup lost 1-2 at home to Freiburg and missed the semi-finals; the quarter-finals of the Champions League scored 1- 4 was eliminated by Manchester City, it can be said that Bayern coached by Tuchel is not as good as Nagelsmann.

Lampard is embarrassed, and Tuchel is no better than Nagelsman. This gives Chelsea a new answer, which is to invite Nagelsman to coach, and thus cool down the interest in Enrique. According to the famous Italian Romano, Chelsea has indeed cooled off its interest in Spanish coach Enrique, while German coach Nagelsmann is Chelsea's popular choice. Another point, and the most important point, is that Nagelsmann coached Bayern this season and won eight consecutive victories in the Champions League. In the 1/8 finals, they double-killed the Ligue 1 giants Paris at home and away. This is an excellent record. On the contrary, after Tuchel took office, Bayern did not win the Champions League with 1 draw and 1 loss. This made Chelsea firm in the idea of ​​​​changing coaches, that is Nagelsmann, not Enrique, do you think it will work?

