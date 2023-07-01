Home » Rome: accounts at 30/06 are worth a reduced fine Uefa, calm club – Football
Sports

Rome: accounts at 30/06 are worth a reduced fine Uefa, calm club – Football

by admin
Rome: accounts at 30/06 are worth a reduced fine Uefa, calm club – Football

(ANSA) – ROME, 01 JULY – The capital gains realized from the transfers of Roma on 30 June 2023 have only touched the threshold set by the settlement agreement, stipulated with UEFA a year ago, to avoid running into a fine, but the club Giallorossi is however satisfied with the result achieved thanks to the work of Tiago Pinto. In fact, knowing how high the threshold was to avoid the penalty entirely and deciding upstream not to sell the players, the club’s objective was to reach a threshold as high as to pay a fine but in a reduced form and avoid sanctions of a sporting nature such as the limitation of the squad in the next Europa League could have been. A goal that Roma believes they have achieved with the transfers of Tahirovic, Kluivert, Volpato, Missori and Carles Perez, remaining in line with the Financial Fair Play for which they say they are serene. In doing so, the Giallorossi club effectively ‘agreed’ to pay a reduced fine by not weakening the squad by handing over the owners.

(ANSA).

news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

]]>

Get the embed code

]]>

See also  Avian flu, what it is and what are the risks for humans. "The real danger would be a leap of species"

You may also like

Career contract for Pöltl in Toronto

Who Could be Honduras’ Rival in the Quarterfinals...

accuses the wrong man and ends up in...

Under 21 European Championship, today’s results: Spain and...

Show on Letná. The black anniversary jersey was...

U19 Men’s Basketball World Cup: Chinese Team Secures...

Sabalenka: No political questions at Wimbledon

The Endless Debate: Messi vs Ronaldo – Who...

Wimbledon 2023: Aryna Sabalenka ‘super happy’ about All...

Mouhiidine, gold at the European Games and marriage...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy