Rome: accounts at 30/06 are worth a reduced fine Uefa, calm club – Football

(ANSA) – ROME, 01 JULY – The capital gains realized from the transfers of Roma on 30 June 2023 have only touched the threshold set by the settlement agreement, stipulated with UEFA a year ago, to avoid running into a fine, but the club Giallorossi is however satisfied with the result achieved thanks to the work of Tiago Pinto. In fact, knowing how high the threshold was to avoid the penalty entirely and deciding upstream not to sell the players, the club’s objective was to reach a threshold as high as to pay a fine but in a reduced form and avoid sanctions of a sporting nature such as the limitation of the squad in the next Europa League could have been. A goal that Roma believes they have achieved with the transfers of Tahirovic, Kluivert, Volpato, Missori and Carles Perez, remaining in line with the Financial Fair Play for which they say they are serene. In doing so, the Giallorossi club effectively ‘agreed’ to pay a reduced fine by not weakening the squad by handing over the owners.



