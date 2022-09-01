The attacker arrived on a free transfer: “The first contact in July, now I just have to work”

The words in conference, as often in these cases, are the classic ones from the first day. But the participation with which Andrea Belotti tells her makes her presentation in Trigoria less banal than other occasions. GM Tiago Pinto presented him, reaffirming the attacker’s willingness to move to Rome and for this he thanks him and his staff, then it’s up to Belotti: “In July there was the first contact, but the attackers of the Rome was fully booked. This is why the marriage could not be done. Then in August Pinto called us and asked if we could wait 72 hours and I immediately gave him my availability. At that point, in 2-3 days, everything was done. I wasn’t looking for a contract that would protect me, I was looking for a project ”.

THE SHAPE — Belotti, after what he calls “a particular summer”, also tells about his state of form and what, from a physical point of view, went wrong last year in Turin, given that after six seasons he did not go into double figures: “They have been turbulent months – admits Belotti – due to injuries, even if mostly accidental. Only one was muscular, then I took a kick to the fibula and a blow to the ankle. Absolutely it’s never easy when you start taking the condition then stop and start again, I played less than my standards. Now, on the other hand, I’m physically ready: when I realized that things were going to take a long time, I hired a personal trainer and trained “. See also National table tennis players who do not participate in this year's Asian Championships will participate in the National Games after they are released from isolation

ROME AND ABRAHAM — Belotti wanted Roma so much, he confirms it, even knowing that he would not have a starting position: “Roma was my priority because they have an important project and great ambitions. I needed it, I wasn’t looking for a contract that would protect me, but a right project for me. I know that there is a strong player like Abraham and it is a stimulus to improve me, to grow, because he is a great striker. I just have to work, work and work. “

TARGETS — Roma are currently first in the standings after four days: can you fight for the Scudetto all the way? “It is true that it is a strange championship, but I see it as an opportunity for those who do not go to the World Cup, from January to June there will be many matches. The goal will be to win game by game, I felt the desire that there is even just in training to always win. Then we will see where we will arrive, we must not limit ourselves, we can win every game ”. Finally, in Trigoria, Belotti found his friend Dybala and a crazy supporter for him: “It was nice to see Paulo again, we left together from Palermo to go to the same city, but in opposite teams, and then we found ourselves here. In Palermo we were kids, now we are mature and with a different personality. The fans? I felt the affection of the people on my skin against Monza and it was an unforgettable evening. If I had scored it would have been perfect, but that’s okay too ”. See also Pavia, the relay on penalties and that failed victory

