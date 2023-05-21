Rome, blitz by environmentalists: black liquid in the Trevi Fountain



Ansa Yet another blitz of environmentalistswho struck back at Roma. About ten Last generation activists they threw a black liquid, charcoal, in the Trevi Fountain. Displaying a banner to support the campaign “We don’t pay for fossils”, the young environmentalists entered the fountain standing yelling “Our country is dying”, to the insults of passers-by and tourists. The local police broke up the demonstration. Gualtieri: “Enough of these absurd attacks on monuments”.

Gualtieri: “Enough with the absurd attacks on monuments” The mayor of Rome Roberto Gualtieri condemned the blitz with these words: “Enough of these absurd attacks on our artistic heritage. Today the Trevi Fountain is soiled. The restoration is expensive and complex. I invite activists to compete on a confrontational terrain without putting monuments at risk”.

“No Permanent Damage” “Fortunately, the first estimate is that there should be no permanent damage – adds the mayor – because the black paint has deposited all around the waterproofing material, not on the marble, and it should be possible to remove it without permanent damage. The risk is when it goes on marble that is porous”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

