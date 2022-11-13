Home Sports Rome – Camara still in the sights of thieves: second car theft
Rome – Camara still in the sights of thieves: second car theft

Rome – Camara still in the sights of thieves: second car theft

The Giallorossi midfielder again robbed, this time of the car made available by the company

Perhaps it would be appropriate to start thinking about a garage. Not for space problems, but for thieves. For the second time since the beginning of his adventure in the capital, Mady Camara was forced to go to the police station – together with the interpreter of the Giallorossi club – to report the theft of his car. The script is one of the most classic: after parking in via del Ciclismo – near his home – in the night between Thursday and Friday the Hyundai Santa Fe, made available by Rome, was stolen.

Here we go again

On 1 October, after the victory obtained by Mourinho’s men against Inter at San Siro, a Hyundai Ioniq had been made to disappear at the former Olympiakos: in that case the criminals had acted in the light of the sun, taking advantage of the absence of the player (he had gone shopping).

Matic too

It wasn’t just the Guinean who woke up with a nasty surprise. Nemanja Matic also had to file a complaint against unknown persons, after finding his Mercedes G-Class with a shattered window and without a steering wheel. Last Thursday, however, Rui Patricio’s wife had published a harsh outburst on social media, following yet another scratch on the bodywork of her car caused by the frustration of a vandal.

November 13 – 09:34

