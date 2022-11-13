The Giallorossi midfielder again robbed, this time of the car made available by the company

Perhaps it would be appropriate to start thinking about a garage. Not for space problems, but for thieves. For the second time since the beginning of his adventure in the capital, Mady Camara was forced to go to the police station – together with the interpreter of the Giallorossi club – to report the theft of his car. The script is one of the most classic: after parking in via del Ciclismo – near his home – in the night between Thursday and Friday the Hyundai Santa Fe, made available by Rome, was stolen.

Here we go again — On 1 October, after the victory obtained by Mourinho’s men against Inter at San Siro, a Hyundai Ioniq had been made to disappear at the former Olympiakos: in that case the criminals had acted in the light of the sun, taking advantage of the absence of the player (he had gone shopping).

Matic too — It wasn’t just the Guinean who woke up with a nasty surprise. Nemanja Matic also had to file a complaint against unknown persons, after finding his Mercedes G-Class with a shattered window and without a steering wheel. Last Thursday, however, Rui Patricio’s wife had published a harsh outburst on social media, following yet another scratch on the bodywork of her car caused by the frustration of a vandal.

November 13 – 09:34

