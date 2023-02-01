At the Olimpico it is difficult to finish towards Roma’s goal, the Cremonese often try the shot from outside but struggle a lot with the big players

Roma, after beating Genoa, meet Cremonese for a pass for the semi-final of the Italian Cup. The visitors are still without success in the league but in the cup they managed to eliminate Napoli on penalties: after an initial lead, they regained the draw at the last minute thanks to Afena Gyan. The Ghanaian is the great ex of the match, ready to hurt the coach who launched him. Despite the last place in the standings, Cremonese is a team that tends to create a lot without ever hiding: the offensive qualities don’t allow you to be too cynical and precise in front of goal and consequently suffer serious shortcomings in the goal phase.

The visitors are in seventh place among the teams that shoot the most towards goal (269 shots), four shots more than the hosts who are stuck on 265. On the other hand, Roma concede very little at the Olimpico and it is always difficult get to the conclusion: the Giallorossi are the team that suffers the fewest shots at home with an average of 8.6 per game. The very low defensive line of Mou’s team suggests a game from Cremonese that will focus more on setting up and maneuvering than on shots from distance. The Under 10.5 total shots of the Cremonese is quoted at 1.72 with Sisal and 1.70 with NetBet.

Rome-Cremonese prediction — See also 10 transport units won the National Games with the women's football team to win 1 gold each Tonight at 21.00 Rome and Cremonese take to the field for the third quarter-final of the Italian Cup: according to bookmakers, the Giallorossi are the big favorites of the match but beware of the guests who have already eliminated a big player in the round of 16: here is the match prediction . Rome-Cremonese it is also present in the multipla statsat high altitude of our Telegram channel Official Betting: can be consulted here. In the same part of the scoreboard are Fiorentina and Turin (on the field today at 18.00, here the forecast). Roma have not won the Italian Cup since 2008 and have not reached the final since 2013, Mou has been missing since 2010, the treble season.

February 1, 2023

