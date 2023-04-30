Home » Rome, crusader injury for Kumbulla. Belotti also stops: the news
A draw and two players added to the injured list. This is José Mourinho’s assessment after the match played at home against Milan. The first to get hurt was Marash Kumbulla who in the 14th minute asked for a substitution due to a knee problem he suffered after a fall (Bove came on for him). Nothing good from the investigations: the Giallorossi defender, in fact, reported an injury to the anterior cruciate of the right knee and the medical path will be evaluated in the next few days. What is certain is that his season is over. Andrea Belotti also came out at the start of the second half for a blow received on the chest at the end of the first half. The first tests showed a fracture to the rib cartilage. Four-week break for the Giallorossi striker.

See also  Rio 2016: 30 years in prison for the President of the Organizing Committee

