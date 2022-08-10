Four hypotheses examined: Zagadou, released from Borussia Dortmund, Bailly and Lindelof of Manchester United, in addition to Tanganga of Tottenham

Hunt the defender, but without having to pull your hair out. In the sense that Rome has already centered all the market priorities and also very well, now they just have to go and do some side operations, those to complete the squad and make it perfect. And, in this sense, there is also the search for another central defender, to complete the package of five central players that Mourinho is asking for this season. To date, in fact, the starting trio is made up of Mancini, Smalling and Ibanez, the first change is Kumbulla and the fifth today is Matias, Vina, a full-back that Mou is trying in the center as he already has Zalewski and Spinazzola on the left.

THE CHOICES — To date there are four names in the sights of the Giallorossi, all to be evaluated for different reasons. The first is that of Dan-Axel Zagadou, the Frenchman now released from Borussia Dortmund due to many physical problems. Trigoria likes it, the salary would not weigh much (1.5 million plus bonuses), but it is however evaluating the physical and athletic strength. On him, however, there is also West Ham, ready to put many pounds on the table. He also likes Manchester United’s Erica Bailly, who is contracted until 2024, one that Mou has worked with in the past and that he is ready to vouch for. Like Tottenham’s Japhet Tanganga, whom Mou launched when he was in the Spurs and whose agent (Roberto De Fanti) was in Trigoria a few days ago to talk to Pinto. Finally Victor Lindelof, another Manchester United player. The Swede has another two years of contract, costs around twenty million euros. Roma took information, then we will see how to work on it if necessary. See also Vitamin C and Amino Acid Improve Long Covid Symptoms - Medicine

THE HYPOTHESIS — But then there are also other tracks that could open before the eyes of Tiago Pinto. One is that of Manuel Akanji, the Swiss defender who has broken any relationship with Borussia Dortmund, given that he has decided not to renew his contract which expires in a year. The player’s value is high, at least 20 million euros, but his agents are offering him around to Italian teams. The other is that of Samuel Umtiti, the French defender of Barcelona who had already entered the yellow and red sights in recent years (also last summer). Barcelona need to sell it, to reduce the salary (necessary for the financial fair play adopted by the Spanish Liga) and free up places on the list for newcomers (including Lewandoski, Rapinha, Kessie and Christensen, still all out) . Umtiti last January spread his contract until 2026, also partially reducing his salary. Today he still earns 4 million euros, a lot, but it could be an opportunity, given the possibility of getting him practically zero or so. He seemed to have made an agreement with Rennes, a loan with obligation of redemption and part of the salary paid by Barça. But then the deal fell through. His agents quickly search for a level solution. Roma is at the window.

August 10 – 11:38 am

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

