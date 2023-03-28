Organizing the defensive line carefully will be the main objective of Jose Mourinho when the championship resumes. After 3 defeats and seven goals conceded in the last four matches of the starters there is only one survivor left, Smalling. For the rest out due to disqualification Ibanez and Mancini, Kumbulla and also Cristante who often to good effect settled into the line of three; the injured person is also absent Karsdorp, also capable of adapting to being central defender. Then Mourinho’s doubt concerns the arrangement of the newly arrived department. His original idea was that of a 4-man system but then the group made him understand that with three power plants they increased trust and safety and he with great wisdom decided to adapt to the needs of the team. For this reason, it is very probable that when the championship resumes against Sampdoria, the three surviving defenders will be able to create the most reassuring formation Center-right Celik, center-left Llorente and the grand vizier Smalling to coordinate and command the collective movements. With a leader like the Englishman, even an experimental situation certainly has more chances of success