Home Sports Rome, defense emergency against Sampdoria but Mou doesn’t change form
Sports

Rome, defense emergency against Sampdoria but Mou doesn’t change form

by admin
Rome, defense emergency against Sampdoria but Mou doesn’t change form

Organizing the defensive line carefully will be the main objective of Jose Mourinho when the championship resumes. After 3 defeats and seven goals conceded in the last four matches of the starters there is only one survivor left, Smalling. For the rest out due to disqualification Ibanez and Mancini, Kumbulla and also Cristante who often to good effect settled into the line of three; the injured person is also absent Karsdorp, also capable of adapting to being central defender. Then Mourinho’s doubt concerns the arrangement of the newly arrived department. His original idea was that of a 4-man system but then the group made him understand that with three power plants they increased trust and safety and he with great wisdom decided to adapt to the needs of the team. For this reason, it is very probable that when the championship resumes against Sampdoria, the three surviving defenders will be able to create the most reassuring formation Center-right Celik, center-left Llorente and the grand vizier Smalling to coordinate and command the collective movements. With a leader like the Englishman, even an experimental situation certainly has more chances of success

See also  Thanks to Kostic - Juventus wins the traditional duel at Inter

You may also like

The athletes of the Waterpolo Napoli Lions at...

Readmission of Russian athletes – Neutral athletes support...

Nikolai Patrushev freezes the world! We reveal the...

Test match: Draw in the EM dress rehearsal:...

National team: Health problems – Völler not in...

Football: Scaroni, in favor of funds entering Serie...

Problem of sexualized violence in the stadium in...

Davis Cup Finals 2023: Manchester to host group...

First tournament victory as a golf pro –...

“I’m not leaving him alone in the worst...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy