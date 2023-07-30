Home » Rome, Digitalbits interrupts the partnership also with Totti
Rome, Digitalbits interrupts the partnership also with Totti

After Roma, Digitalbits interrupts its partnership also with Francesco Totti. The blockchain platform had terminated its sponsorship contracts with the Giallorossi club and Inter Milan due to non-payments, no longer appearing on the two teams’ shirts. In the last few hours, the company has also announced the end of its relationship with the former Roma captain who, together with David Beckham, was ambassador.

Transfer market latest news today: Musah, Milan’s new hit. Decisive week for Scamacca in Rome. Inter, Samardzic one step away

“The Foundation has halted any ongoing discussions and, in accordance with its commitment to transparency, informs the community that, to the best of our knowledge, all such partnerships have been permanently terminated,” Digitalbits’ statement reads, “These partnerships with Zytara Labs involved FC Internazionale, AS Roma, David Beckham and the NFT rights of Francesco Totti».

