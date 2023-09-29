Rome disaster and Genoa poker. Fiorentina and Monza only draws

The statistics speak for themselves: we haven’t seen a Roma this bad and at the bottom of the table since 2010. And the four goals conceded by Genoa only make the balance worse. Mourinho got off to a bad start, Lukaku hasn’t solved the Giallorossi’s problems for now and neither has Brian Cristante, scorer of the guests’ only goal who was surpassed in play, speed and scoring ability by the Ligurians. It wasn’t a match, it was a collapse, a mixture of presumption and inconsistency that the Giallorossi rightly paid for. The rossoblu led by Gilardino are practical and cynical. The goals: Gudmundsson in the 5th minute, then Cristante’s equalizer, from then on the home team spread and scored with Retegui in the 45th minute, Thorsby in the 74th minute and Messias in the 81st minute. Roma must invent something different to reverse the trend, and quickly.

Fiorentina and Monza, only equal but for the Lombards it ends in a brawl

Two draws in the other two matches today: 1-1 for Frosinone-Fiorentina and 0-0 in Monza-Bologna. At Stirpe, the Viola did better in the first half, taking the lead after several chances through Nico Gonzalez. In the second half Frosinone equalized with Soulè’s first goal. For the Lazio team it is the fifth consecutive useful result, while Fiorentina joins Napoli and Lecce. Further back are Monza and Bologna, both with their third consecutive draw. Low pace and a lot of tactics slow down the two teams and nervousness emerges in the second half, with fouls, cards and the expulsion of Saelemaekers for protests in a brawling finale.