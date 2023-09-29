Home » Rome disaster and Genoa poker. Fiorentina and Monza only draws
Sports

Rome disaster and Genoa poker. Fiorentina and Monza only draws

by admin
Rome disaster and Genoa poker. Fiorentina and Monza only draws

The statistics speak for themselves: we haven’t seen a Roma this bad and at the bottom of the table since 2010. And the four goals conceded by Genoa only make the balance worse. Mourinho got off to a bad start, Lukaku hasn’t solved the Giallorossi’s problems for now and neither has Brian Cristante, scorer of the guests’ only goal who was surpassed in play, speed and scoring ability by the Ligurians. It wasn’t a match, it was a collapse, a mixture of presumption and inconsistency that the Giallorossi rightly paid for. The rossoblu led by Gilardino are practical and cynical. The goals: Gudmundsson in the 5th minute, then Cristante’s equalizer, from then on the home team spread and scored with Retegui in the 45th minute, Thorsby in the 74th minute and Messias in the 81st minute. Roma must invent something different to reverse the trend, and quickly.

Fiorentina and Monza, only equal but for the Lombards it ends in a brawl

Two draws in the other two matches today: 1-1 for Frosinone-Fiorentina and 0-0 in Monza-Bologna. At Stirpe, the Viola did better in the first half, taking the lead after several chances through Nico Gonzalez. In the second half Frosinone equalized with Soulè’s first goal. For the Lazio team it is the fifth consecutive useful result, while Fiorentina joins Napoli and Lecce. Further back are Monza and Bologna, both with their third consecutive draw. Low pace and a lot of tactics slow down the two teams and nervousness emerges in the second half, with fouls, cards and the expulsion of Saelemaekers for protests in a brawling finale.

You may also like

Integration of Ancient and Modern: The Hangzhou Asian...

the Ryder Cup, a historic competition unlike any...

Injury Blow: Erick Gutiérrez Faces Indefinite Absence from...

Naples, the Osimhen case is just the latest...

The Czech baseball players’ dream of a medal...

Alexandre Guimarães Reveals Why He Will Never Lead...

Avimecc Volley Modica, joint training with Omifer Palmi

Japan can still hope for the quarterfinals

Julio Urías: The Uncertain Future of the Los...

The first FIFA that isn’t called FIFA

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy