Rome does not give up on Frattesi. Scamacca gives priority to the Giallorossi

A meeting with Sassuolo to define the transfers of the young Missori and Volpato (2.5 million euros for the former, 7.5 million for the latter), but also to go back to talking about the future of David Frattesi. In fact, Rome does not give up the midfielder born in 1999, former Giallorossi youth sector, and is ready to duel with Milan and Inter to try to give the footballer to José Mourinho. If the Milanese clubs don’t close in the next few days, then the Giallorossi will try to get ahead of the competition. with Roma considering Frattesi the ideal profile to make the leap in quality in midfield in the next season.

Scamacca prefers Rome

Roma who also works on a former Sassuolo talent, it is about Gianluca Scamacca. The West Ham striker has given priority to returning to yellow and red after the pact signed with Tiago Pinto, but Roma will have to find an agreement with the English club which at the moment is not open to the sale of its striker on loan. Scamacca gave priority to Rome, but at the same time he didn’t close the doors to Milananother club interested in him.

read also

Volpato and Missori at Sassuolo: 10 million for Roma

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

