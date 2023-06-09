Home » Rome, Dybala on social media: ‘I thank everyone for this wonderful year’
Rome, Dybala on social media: ‘I thank everyone for this wonderful year’

The Argentine, author of the decisive penalty with which Roma beat Spezia, shared a message for the fans on social media: “There are no words for what you have done for me and for yourselves – he wrote -. United we are we got here and we played it to the last drop of sweat, thank you all again for this wonderful year”

ROME-SPEZIA 2-1: GOALS AND HIGHLIGHTS

18 goals and 7 assists. With this loot, of all competitions, Paulo Dybala closed his first season in the capital. And he closed it leaving his mark until the end: his penalty, at the stroke of 90 ‘, which bent Spezia on the last day and given the 2-1 to Roma which means the Europa League next season (in spite of his ex Juve, which ended up in the Conference). An intense and long vintage that Joya wanted to quickly retrace with a message on social media, aimed in particular at the fans.

Dybala’s post

“Here comes the end of a beautiful season, full of emotions, with an exceptional team, company and staff, the FANS, who left me dumbfounded from the first day I arrived until tonight – wrote the Argentine in his post -. There are no words for what you have done for me and for yourself. United we’ve come this far and we’ve played it to the last drop of sweat, well guys what can I say this goal has been achieved, thank you all again for this wonderful year. GO ROME”.




Crusader rupture for Abraham: out 5-6 months

“Future? I have a two-year contract”

At the triple whistle of the match against the Ligurians, Dybala also spoke about his future: “I still have two years of contract here” explained the Argentine, reiterating his will to stay. There are two clauses in his contract: one of 20 million valid for Italian clubs and one of 12 million for abroad, on which in any case the last word belongs to Roma who have the possibility of ‘cancelling’ them by increasing his salary up to to 6 million.

mourinho_giro_campo_roma_spezia




“Mou stays”, fans invoke him and he nods

