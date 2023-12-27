Rome, Dybala trains partially in a group: he is aiming for a call-up against Juve

Il Christmas brings a bit of Joy under the Roma tree and José Mourinho. In fact, after the very important victory against Napoli, the Portuguese coach hugged Trigoria again Paulo Dybala, who took to the field partially with the group in the second half set by the Portuguese coach for today, Boxing Day. The Argentine, who had stopped last December 10th during the match against Fiorentina reporting a left thigh flexor injuryis therefore trying to slightly anticipate his recovery time, which envisaged his return only in 2024, and was able to test the resilience of his muscles in view of a possible call-up for the Allianz match on 30 December, in what is a challenge that Joya obviously feels a lot about. Excellent news for Mourinho who, in any case, in the advanced department he has the greatest possibility of choice, as demonstrated by the excellent entry of Azmoun ed El Shaarawy against Napoli and the extensive guarantees provided by Belottiin addition to the essentials Lukaku Obviously.

Rome, the emergency is on defense: Bonucci’s idea

If the attack therefore doesn’t worry too much, the department that is certainly most in difficulty for Roma is the defensive one, where since the start of the championship the Portuguese has actually had only 3 out of 5 players available, with the related problems of excessive running time for Mancini, Llorente and Ndickapractically always owners if we exclude the occasional employment of Cristante from low center. The other good news from Trigoria, therefore, is the now permanent return to the group Plums who trained regularly today too and is aiming to get his first call-up of the season against Juve. And speaking of Bianconeri, a former Juventus player could be one of the January reinforcements for Roma’s defensive backfield. It’s about that Leonardo Bonucci who Union Berlin has already made known they can release at zero and on which in recent days the Giallorossi management has been making various assessments, first of which the one relating tomood of the fans who seem to have united against the arrival of the former Juventus number 19always one of the targets of the hottest supporters but not only.