Rome Europa League first round list: Abraham and other 6 people absent Dybala & Belotti led

Live Broadcast, September 8th. At 0:45 a.m. on September 9th, Beijing time, in the first round of the Europa League group stage, Roma will face Ludogorets away. Roma officially announced the roster for the game. Wijnaldum, Zaniolo, Abraham, Kumbra, Karlsdorp and Shalawi were absent.

The specific list is as follows:

Goalkeepers: Svilar, Patricio, Bol

Defenders: Zalewski, Smalling, Ibanez, Celik, Gianluca Mancini, Spinazzola

Midfielders: Volpato, Trippi, Bovey, Cristante, Kamara, Matic, Lorenzo Pellegrini

Forwards: Shomurodov, Dybala, Belotti

