Sports

The Giallorossi environment remains compact and, if anything, focuses on the unsanctioned detention of Demiral on Zaniolo in the area. Even on social media, no accusations are made against the players, despite the two defeats in the last three games

All, once again, with Josè Mourinho. The day after the defeat against Atalanta (second in the last three league games), the Roma fans, between social networks and radio, are always compact around the Portuguese coach. And then sided with him on the referee question (“if Zaniolo had thrown in they would certainly give us the penalty”) and sided with him also in remembering the words against Ludogorets: “For days he has been saying that the team must be worse”. There is some criticism (“who is it that has to train the players to be more cynical?”), But they are isolated voices and out of the chorus: the Romanists feel, for the umpteenth time, that the right path always and only passes through he.

THE REFEREES

And therefore, in the day after, photos and videos of the foul on Zaniolo from the first half appear continuously on social networks. “If this is not a penalty, then let’s change sport”, says someone, while someone else analyzes: “In England they never give penalties like this and maybe it’s even right. But in Italy, yes, and then they had to give it to us ”. The video of Mourinho’s expulsion has gone viral, the anger of the technician is in the image of that of the Romanists who feel “like never represented by those who don’t let one pass”, as some listeners on the radio said this morning. Someone points out that “Mou also does a lot of strategy, he puts pressure on the referees even when he knows he is exaggerating. But it is our life insurance ”.

THE FOOTBALL PLAYERS

The other aspect of the comments of the day after concerns the players: the criticisms are not as fierce as in the past because, in recent months, a very close bond has been created between fans and the team, but the Roma fans, between social networks and radio, underline the many, too many mistakes. For some, Abraham lives badly the competition of Belotti and, perhaps, “even the presence of Dybala” but, as in the case of the criticisms of Mourinho, they are isolated voices. There are those who think that “some players feel their stomachs full after the Conference” and who, on the other hand, think that “the players arrive unloaded in front of the goalkeeper because with such an offensive formation they have to do a greater job”. Will it really be like this? Or, maybe, are they sides of the same coin? The synthesis is made by a listener, phoning a radio station, which says: “I saw Batistuta in Casal Palocco. I almost go back and ask him to take a trip to Trigoria to say a few words to our people ”.

September 19, 2022 (change September 19, 2022 | 12:34)

