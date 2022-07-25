Rome, 25 July 2022- There is still a lot of confusion around the future of Nicolò Zaniolo: the player started the preseason with the Roma and he has shown that he is ready for next season, but before the start of the championship there is a risk that he may change his shirt. In Italy, the team that monitors him most closely remains there Juventuswhile abroad the Tottenham he would like to try a new approach with the Giallorossi.

Juve stops

Until a few weeks ago, the Bianconeri seemed the most likely destination for Zanioloclosed right from the arrival in the capital of Paulo Dybala. In reality, the Argentine does not automatically preclude any possibility for the number 22 who continues to be a player of the Roma to all effects. The attention of the bianconeri has also decreased with the passing of the days, above all because the management has closed several other operations and would like to conclude a few shots at the exit. However, it is not certain that the Juve do not charge for Zaniolo which still remains one of the most popular profiles for Massimiliano Allegri.

A new proposal from Tottenham

The Spurs also tried to take a few steps forward for the player, receiving a sharp refusal from Roma. Il Tottenham presented a first offer of 30 million pounds, which was immediately returned to the sender because it was far below the requested amount. Antonio Conte however it pushes for Zaniolo and would like to ask the club for an economic effort to please the Giallorossi. The discussions between the two teams are still open and soon a new offer could arrive from the English who want to raise the bar even more to be competitive.

