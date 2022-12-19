Shy signs of recovery for Rome, which after the slide with Cadiz this time brings home the victory against the Portuguese of Casa Pia. A goal by El Shaarawy decided in the first half, when Roma built more and also wasted a lot. In the second half, on the other hand, Mourinho’s team controlled the match well, bringing home a victory (1-0) which in any case boosted morale.

Goal and waste

Mourinho leaves Abraham out this time and tries the quick attack, with El Shaarawy at the fore alongside Zaniolo, looking for new solutions to solve the goal problem. And in fact the move works, because by playing more vertically and in spaces this time Roma make themselves dangerous several times, also thanks to an opposing defense – that of Casa Pia – which leaves much to be desired. So Rafael Martins (shot just wide) and Ibanez (goal disallowed by header for offside) give the first shivers, but then it is El Shaarawy who devours two goals, without ever being able to take advantage of individual errors first by Joao Nunes and then by Vasco Fernandes. But more generally, this time Roma seem to have ideas and construct, even if precision continues to be lacking. Zaniolo gets a close shot, ElSha wastes another bloody restart two against two, but then makes up for it with the 1-0 goal (thanks to the Portuguese goalkeeper Joao Bravim) on yet another ball played vertically in space, this time from Matic. Yes, the Serbian had just come on for Pellegrini, forced out in the 32nd minute due to a severe contusion to his left tibia. Then it is still Zaniolo who has the right ball, but the Giallorossi forward is anticipated in extremis by an opposing defender.