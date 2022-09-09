Rome, how many amnesia in defense: the highlights of the knockout with Ludogorets

Second defeat in 4 days for José Mourinho’s Roma. The Giallorossi on the field of Ludogorets lose 2-1 in their seasonal debut in the Europa League. Mourinho’s men had also managed to equalize the game with Shomurodov, a little from the end, but then they let themselves be stabbed once again by Nonato (the Bulgarian advantage was instead scored by Cauly). Watch the highlights of the match

