Rome, Ibanez likes Al-Ahli and Nottingham Forest: the request is around 35 million

There are two teams interested in Roger Ibanez. The Roma is dealing with theAl-Ahlya Saudi Pro League club, for the sale of its defender: there is still no agreement between the two clubs, who are continuing to negotiate. There are not only the Arabs, however, on the Brazilian centre-back: in fact, the Giallorossi have also received an offer from Nottingham Forest which was not deemed adequate. Rome, in fact, has set the price to sell Ibanez: the Giallorossi want to reach around 35 million euro (between fixed part, bonus and percentage on future resale) and there is confidence to sell it on your own terms.

Ibanez’s numbers with the Roma shirt

Ibanez, therefore, could leave Rome later four Seasons. Arriving in the capital in the summer of 2019, the Brazilian central defender has collected 149 appearances with the yellow and red shirt embellished with 9 gol e 2 assist. With Mourinho’s team he has won the Conference League in the 2021/22 season.

