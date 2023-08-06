Home » Rome, Ibanez likes Al-Ahli and Nottingham Forest: the request is around 35 million
Sports

Rome, Ibanez likes Al-Ahli and Nottingham Forest: the request is around 35 million

by admin
Rome, Ibanez likes Al-Ahli and Nottingham Forest: the request is around 35 million

There are two teams interested in Roger Ibanez. The Roma is dealing with theAl-Ahlya Saudi Pro League club, for the sale of its defender: there is still no agreement between the two clubs, who are continuing to negotiate. There are not only the Arabs, however, on the Brazilian centre-back: in fact, the Giallorossi have also received an offer from Nottingham Forest which was not deemed adequate. Rome, in fact, has set the price to sell Ibanez: the Giallorossi want to reach around 35 million euro (between fixed part, bonus and percentage on future resale) and there is confidence to sell it on your own terms.

Ibanez’s numbers with the Roma shirt

Ibanez, therefore, could leave Rome later four Seasons. Arriving in the capital in the summer of 2019, the Brazilian central defender has collected 149 appearances with the yellow and red shirt embellished with 9 gol e 2 assist. With Mourinho’s team he has won the Conference League in the 2021/22 season.

See also  Olbia on the field today for redemption It is forbidden to make mistakes in Montevarchi

You may also like

Friedrich/Margis in the winter sports podcast – “To...

Real España Coach Julio Rodríguez Reflects on 4-0...

Natan getting closer to Napoli, Bragantino leaves him...

Women’s World Cup: World champion USA plays against...

“The most beautiful mistake in the world” –...

Netherlands vs South Africa – the summary

Netherlands vs. South Africa highlights: Dutch advance with...

Women’s World Cup: Netherlands lackluster wins against South...

Exciting Turn of Events in the Apertura 2023...

What to bet today? Sports calendar and forecasts:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy