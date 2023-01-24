“If Zaniolo goes away, someone will have to arrive”. José Mourinho was clear immediately after Spezia-Roma, also adding that “I have never lost even a minute thinking about the post-Zaniolo market because for me he will not go away. If he leaves it would be a surprise, if it happens we will have an emergency meeting to decide what to do ”. And so, despite a financial situation that foresees the need to make capital gains and lower the amount of wages, if Zaniolo really says goodbye to everyone by January 31 in Trigoria, a replacement could also arrive.

In the viewfinder

—

The name on pole — but always in terms of ideas — right now is that of Hakim Ziyech, 29, the Moroccan full-back from Chelsea who also shone at the last World Cup in Qatar. Ziyech in the Blues no longer runs properly and is not part of the future plans of the London club. However, he has a contract until 2025 and earns around 6 million euros, a lot for current Rome. By purchasing him, however, Roma could take advantage of the effects of the growth decree, greatly reducing the gross cost of the salary. Among other things, Ziyech was already one step away from Trigoria in the summer of 2017, when he was practically done with the Giallorossi, except then to remain with a fistful of flies in hand when the then director Monchi decided to suddenly turn on Pastore. The Moroccan had already been close to leaving London last summer, with his agents who had also offered him in Italy (to Milan, for example). Now might as well be the right time. Another name that pleases is that of Gerard Deulofeu, who however has a rich offer from Aston Villa in hand, 4 million to the player and 20 to Udinese, where he would like to go already in this transfer window (while the Friulian bianconeri would prefer to sell him in June). Finally Lucas Moura, which is a name that was made by Tottenham, as a possible counterpart in the event that the situation with Spurs is unblocked. However, a name in which Roma niche, preferring cash and needing more money than a player who will turn 31 in August.