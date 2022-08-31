From England, in the night, a freezing shower for Roma: Justin Kluivert would not have the requisites, after Brexit, to play in the Premier League and therefore the transfer to Fulham would have been skipped. Rome, for now, does not comment either officially or unofficially, there are 9 million euros at stake for the sale on loan with the obligation to redeem at the first presence, but it is clear that if all this were confirmed it would be sensational. Because the Giallorossi and the English clubs have been negotiating for weeks and it is difficult to think that Fulham did not know what the criteria were for signing a player from outside the EU.

The criteria

—

In detail, the parameters, in general, concern attendances in the national team and in clubs. The Netherlands are in the top 10 of the Uefa ranking, and Kluivert should have had 30% of the appearances with his national team in the last two years. Otherwise, he should have had good continuity in the cups, but he has not made them with Nice and therefore has not played with them (with in Leipzig) since March 2021. Finally, the individual results and the club to which he belongs: in this case we would have because Roma, as a club, have just won a European cup. This on paper, it is not clear then if there can be exceptions to the rule. In any case, for now, the transfer is blocked and the situation is very complicated.