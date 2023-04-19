Rome, Lina Souloukou is the new CEO of the company

Rome has already chosen the new CEO. After communicating, on Monday 16 April, the end of the working relationship with Peter Berardi 24 hours later comes the announcement of the replacement, the Greek Lina Souloukou . Doctor in law with specialization in sports law, she has been in the world of football for 15 years and has already played the role of CEO, in the Olympiakos from 2018 to 2022. Since 2019 it has instead been part of the Executive Board dell’Eca and it was within the association of European clubs that he worked closely with Dan Friedkin, who appreciated the institutional relationships. In addition to being CEO, he will also be General Manager and will have the delegation of the new stadium-project in Pietralata. The daughter of a former goalkeeper and coach, she was also an international volleyball player before devoting herself entirely to law studies.

The Friedkins’ welcome and his first words

This is the statement with which Roma greeted their new manager: “The manager will take office, with immediate effect, after having completed the relevant company procedures. ‘Lina is an experienced, respected and recognized leader in the world of football and business “We are delighted to welcome you to the AS Roma family. We will work closely with you to continue to take the Club to the highest level, as the fans and the City deserve,” they said. Dan and Ryan Friedkin. ‘I would like to express my gratitude to the Friedkin family for the opportunity they have given me: I have had the opportunity to understand and appreciate the spirit and ambition that animate the property and I am honored to have the opportunity to share the challenges that await the AS Rome. I am thrilled to be joining this historic Club and I look forward to making the experience I have gained in the world of international football available to the Company, its managers and all employees.” said Souloukou.