From Mourinho to Dybala, from the Conference League to new goals, up to the source of inspiration. Gianluca Mancini spoke to a Roma partner site, touching on many topics and starting with his own coach: “Mourinho is direct and forthright, he is incisive, he knows how to cradle you and he knows ‘to club’ if needed – his words -. He is the true leader of the team. It changed my way of reading matches and game situations. The mentality has changed for the whole group, we all always try to give our best”. And again: “A spark has been ignited since his arrival last year, every Sunday and Thursday the stadium was full and this gave us players a sense of responsibility. The full Olympic is something unique”. On Dybala: “He’s a champion and we know it. He is one of the best footballers in Italy, perhaps the best from a technical point of view. But all the signings have raised the bar.”

Goal on debut with Roma: 62 before Solbakken Returning to the victory in the Conference: “It was special and unique. Seeing a city like Rome celebrating gave us great pride. The goal was to get to the final, the path was tortuous and we knew it, we didn’t know the competition and it turned out to be difficult. Then when you win and bring the trophy to Rome it’s something that stays forever”. While on future goals he says: “The Conference and the arrival of new players have raised the level, you mustn’t think of having two identical years otherwise you won’t get better. The goal is to improve on last year’s standings and try to enter the Europe of the greats”. See also AC Milan and the plots on the appointment of the new CEO

The Materazzi idol Finally, the source of inspiration, who is Mancini’s? “Materazzi – he replies -, it all started with the 2006 World Cup, I was ten years old. I liked him as a player, the way he played, the fact that he always gave everything, that he had a great personality, and he also scored a lot.” Is the goal to score as much as him? “I hope so, but my real goal is not to concede goals. And then work on field situations where I didn’t perform well, as well as improving where I feel strong, to raise the bar”.

