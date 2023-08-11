Home » Rome, Marcos Leonardo breaks with Santos: the Giallorossi await developments
Sports

Rome, Marcos Leonardo breaks with Santos: the Giallorossi await developments

by admin
Rome, Marcos Leonardo breaks with Santos: the Giallorossi await developments

The “telenovela” is enriched with a new episode Marcos Leonardo. Continue the wall-to-wall between the player and the Santos: the Brazilian, in fact, announced that he will no longer play for the Juventus club as long as Rueda is president and will not leave for the away match in Fortaleza on Friday where Santos will be engaged for the 19th day of the championship. Now it remains to understand how much the Roma can wait and when – and if – Santos will open to the sale of the attacker.

Roma did their best, now it’s Santos’ turn

The Romafor its part, he did everything possible to please Santos. After an initial offer of 10 million plus 8 in bonuses, the Giallorossi adjusted the fixed part (reaching 12, plus 6 in bonuses) and also met the Brazilians with regard to the settlement of payments. The ball therefore passes to the Brazilians, with Marcos Leonardo who continues to push to move to the capital.

See also  Arsenal’s nine new stars lead to expectations: one person has not played the Premier League before playing the World Cup jumping star or going to the Blues – yqqlm

You may also like

It’s official, Audero is the new Inter –...

Tongan District Shines at the 21st Xiamen Sports...

After the Australian Open, Roland Garros and Wimbledon,...

The Impact of Leagues Cup on Liga MX:...

Canadian Open: Andy Murray fights hard to overcome...

Rapid has to live with a zero number

«Torino wants to strengthen itself, Ricci never on...

Spain vs. Netherlands live updates: Spain attacking early

Schranz after Dnipro’s two goals: In short, it...

Russia seeks to be the first country to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy