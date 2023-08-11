Rome, Marcos Leonardo breaks with Santos: the Giallorossi await developments

The “telenovela” is enriched with a new episode Marcos Leonardo. Continue the wall-to-wall between the player and the Santos: the Brazilian, in fact, announced that he will no longer play for the Juventus club as long as Rueda is president and will not leave for the away match in Fortaleza on Friday where Santos will be engaged for the 19th day of the championship. Now it remains to understand how much the Roma can wait and when – and if – Santos will open to the sale of the attacker.

Roma did their best, now it’s Santos’ turn

The Romafor its part, he did everything possible to please Santos. After an initial offer of 10 million plus 8 in bonuses, the Giallorossi adjusted the fixed part (reaching 12, plus 6 in bonuses) and also met the Brazilians with regard to the settlement of payments. The ball therefore passes to the Brazilians, with Marcos Leonardo who continues to push to move to the capital.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

